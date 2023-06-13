• Recognition handbook now shows in-game Length/Beam of ships instead of their real-world sizes
• Game file browser now shows last-modified time as local instead of UTC
• Modding: Can now change maximum depth from which you can fire torpedoes
• Modding: Can now change minimum depth of a target at which enemies will fire torpedoes
• Fixed bug where “your torpedo ran aground” notification would show when enemy torpedo ran aground
• Fixed bug on loading a saved game where last two torpedo tubes could appear loaded when not
• Fixed Campaign patrols not counting toward “War Patrols Started” stat
• Fixed “Campaigns Started” stat increasing with each Campaign patrol
Crash Dive 2 update for 13 June 2023
v 1.2.75 change list
• Recognition handbook now shows in-game Length/Beam of ships instead of their real-world sizes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update