Crash Dive 2 update for 13 June 2023

v 1.2.75 change list

Build 11388137

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Recognition handbook now shows in-game Length/Beam of ships instead of their real-world sizes
• Game file browser now shows last-modified time as local instead of UTC
• Modding: Can now change maximum depth from which you can fire torpedoes
• Modding: Can now change minimum depth of a target at which enemies will fire torpedoes
• Fixed bug where “your torpedo ran aground” notification would show when enemy torpedo ran aground
• Fixed bug on loading a saved game where last two torpedo tubes could appear loaded when not
• Fixed Campaign patrols not counting toward “War Patrols Started” stat
• Fixed “Campaigns Started” stat increasing with each Campaign patrol

Changed files in this update

