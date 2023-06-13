v 1.2.75 change list

• Recognition handbook now shows in-game Length/Beam of ships instead of their real-world sizes

• Game file browser now shows last-modified time as local instead of UTC

• Modding: Can now change maximum depth from which you can fire torpedoes

• Modding: Can now change minimum depth of a target at which enemies will fire torpedoes

• Fixed bug where “your torpedo ran aground” notification would show when enemy torpedo ran aground

• Fixed bug on loading a saved game where last two torpedo tubes could appear loaded when not

• Fixed Campaign patrols not counting toward “War Patrols Started” stat

• Fixed “Campaigns Started” stat increasing with each Campaign patrol