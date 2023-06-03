 Skip to content

Forest Of Relics update for 3 June 2023

06/03 (Sat) Update - "Hidden Path" map added and story complete

06/03 (Sat) Update - "Hidden Path" map added and story complete

Patchnotes via Steam Community

○Add skin

  • Add Negligee Spinel Skin
  • Add Negligee Ruby skin

○Add stage

  • Added stage selection UI
  • Added complete treasure hunter map
  • Added hidden path map

○Story added

  • Added Kitty's Diary
  • Added perfect treasure hunter ending cutscene
  • Added hidden path opening / ending cutscenes
  • Added 2 additional stories

○Extra menu reorganization

  • Spinel and Ruby skins can be selected individually
  • Added cutscene view menu
  • Added additional story view menu

※Thank you to everyone who has been with us on the journey of Ruby and Spinel.
It's a pity that we couldn't make the gameplay fun enough because of our inadequacies,
but hopefully this update will give you some satisfaction.
Thanks for playing.

