06/03 (Sat) Update - "Hidden Path" map added and story complete

○Add skin

Add Negligee Spinel Skin

Add Negligee Ruby skin

○Add stage

Added stage selection UI

Added complete treasure hunter map

Added hidden path map

○Story added

Added Kitty's Diary

Added perfect treasure hunter ending cutscene

Added hidden path opening / ending cutscenes

Added 2 additional stories

○Extra menu reorganization

Spinel and Ruby skins can be selected individually

Added cutscene view menu

Added additional story view menu

※Thank you to everyone who has been with us on the journey of Ruby and Spinel.

It's a pity that we couldn't make the gameplay fun enough because of our inadequacies,

but hopefully this update will give you some satisfaction.

Thanks for playing.