06/03 (Sat) Update - "Hidden Path" map added and story complete

○Add skin
- Add Negligee Spinel Skin
- Add Negligee Ruby skin
○Add stage
- Added stage selection UI
- Added complete treasure hunter map
- Added hidden path map
○Story added
- Added Kitty's Diary
- Added perfect treasure hunter ending cutscene
- Added hidden path opening / ending cutscenes
- Added 2 additional stories
○Extra menu reorganization
- Spinel and Ruby skins can be selected individually
- Added cutscene view menu
- Added additional story view menu
※Thank you to everyone who has been with us on the journey of Ruby and Spinel.
It's a pity that we couldn't make the gameplay fun enough because of our inadequacies,
but hopefully this update will give you some satisfaction.
Thanks for playing.
