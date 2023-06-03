 Skip to content

Formula Bwoah update for 3 June 2023

Update v0.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • The speed punishment is a lot higher when using dry tires on wet weather and wet tires on a dry surface.
    Bug Fixes:
  • The tire changes its color to the chosen tire compound instead of being red all the time
  • Minor bug fixes

