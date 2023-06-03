Update v0.12.0: Realignment, revamped!

This update is all about improving conference realignment, to allow more movement of teams and more choice for your team.

Previously, the amount of movement was restricted greatly, as conferences could only lose OR gain teams, and they would be limited to 2 of each. Now, conferences can gain AND lose teams in the same realignment period, and this includes many more combinations. This means a conference can gain 1 team and lose 3, or gain 4 teams and lose 4 teams, etc. When you refresh realignment, you'll see the great variety possible.

Secondly, you can also now select a conference to be your preferred conference to land in; this might not always be possible, but it will try to see if that conference is willing to take your team on. Note that only teams in the top 3 or bottom 2 of their conference will be realigned, so this is most useful for mid-major teams trying to make the leap to the power conferences.

That's all for this update, besides two small additions, which you can see below.

Improvements / changes

Revamp conference realignment, allow user team preference

Provide better error message for certain league universe files

Add recruiting gem icon to recruit custom order list

Thanks for playing!