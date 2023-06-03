 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 3 June 2023

Bria Translation during Eric's Library Scene

Share · View all patches · Build 11387878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected which key is used for the translations to not create that exception.
  2. Also redid how it gets the unique wording. May adjust in the future with the word bubbles.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link