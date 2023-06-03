- Added being able to view recipes in house during the day
- Fixed Rad Regal Lobby End Game Warp
- Added Item descriptions to all keys
- Boosted the amount making art at night affects your Emotion Meter
- Fixed Scorched Korn item usage
Sea of Choices update for 3 June 2023
June 2nd Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952631 Depot 1952631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update