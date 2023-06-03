 Skip to content

Sea of Choices update for 3 June 2023

June 2nd Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added being able to view recipes in house during the day
  • Fixed Rad Regal Lobby End Game Warp
  • Added Item descriptions to all keys
  • Boosted the amount making art at night affects your Emotion Meter
  • Fixed Scorched Korn item usage

