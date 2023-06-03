- Attempted to fix a case where the player's settings fail to load
- Attempted to fix an error preventing the memory window from opening
- Fixed an error preventing some windows from being closed (such as the memory loader)
- Added a bunch of safety checks which should help me identify the source of some errors.
Outcore update for 3 June 2023
Bug fixes
