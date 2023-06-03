 Skip to content

Outcore update for 3 June 2023

Bug fixes

Build 11387832

  • Attempted to fix a case where the player's settings fail to load
  • Attempted to fix an error preventing the memory window from opening
  • Fixed an error preventing some windows from being closed (such as the memory loader)
  • Added a bunch of safety checks which should help me identify the source of some errors.

