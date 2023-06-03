 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everyone Moves With You update for 3 June 2023

Small Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11387820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • World 2 Level 9 is halfway complete, but is playable
  • Despite what some reviewers may think this game will be finished and will not be left alone
  • I thank you for your patience with update times

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2009221 Depot 2009221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link