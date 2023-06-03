Crystal Project Update: Version 1.4.2

Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where enemies would sometimes not use certain abilities while the No Telegraphs challenge option was enabled.
- Fixed errors that could occur during a playthrough when a mod update for an active mod deleted previously existing objects.
- Fixed error that could occur when using an ability with Multihit while Dual Wield was active.
- Fixed bug where a class with all zero LP abilities would be automatically unlocked when the Learn All Job Zero JP Abilities mod option was enabled.
- NPC conditions that evaluate classes will now have their job IDs redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
- Fixed issue in Crystal Edit that could occur when deleting a node in the navigation tree and then subsequently deleting one of its children.
Changed files in this update