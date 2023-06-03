 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 3 June 2023

04 Jun 2023 Update - Added a News Ticket to Main Menu

  • ADDED: A news ticker was added to the main menu so we can keep you up to date with new announcements from the game
  • UPDATE: Lighting was corrected on all maps
  • UPDATE: Added more combat areas in the old market town and removed some empty open space.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
