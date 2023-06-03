- ADDED: A news ticker was added to the main menu so we can keep you up to date with new announcements from the game
- UPDATE: Lighting was corrected on all maps
- UPDATE: Added more combat areas in the old market town and removed some empty open space.
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 3 June 2023
04 Jun 2023 Update - Added a News Ticket to Main Menu
