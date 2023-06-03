Auto Launch & Quit alongside SteamVR

With this update, I added automatic launching and quitting capabilities that synchronize with SteamVR. Now, when you start your application, it will automatically launch SteamVR if it's not already running, ensuring a hassle-free VR setup.

But more importantly: I've also implemented a system that automatically detects when SteamVR is closed. As soon as SteamVR shuts down, MusicLayer will gracefully exit alongside it, saving your from the inconvenience of manually closing the overlay separately.