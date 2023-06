Share · View all patches · Build 11387705 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

I made some updates based on the play content. The updated contents are as follows.

Added logic to handle additional cases where objects move finely or get caught with other objects.

Adjusted the chair collide logic

I am constantly modifying the content based on the play content and feedback.

I'll be back as soon as possible.