NEW MAP IS HERE!

Beaver Street House

As I'm marking my birthday, I'm super excited to introduce you the new map - Beaver Street House.

This map takes up to 3 players. Beware, a new entity is here to stalk you.

As always, a new map has a lot of new items, puzzles and some other stuff which I will describe below. Let's roll!

A New Ghost

As usual, a new entity comes along with a new map with updated behaviour and improved AI script.

Let's talk about some of the new ghost possibilities:

Poltergeist behaviour

As many requested, the entity can now interact with surrounding items. If you hear a vase dropping behind your back, it's near.

The more it goes, the harder it gets

The game had a system that with every hunt the ghost becomes stronger, and now this feature has evolved. Now, after a certain amount of ghost interactions, the ghost will have different chase animations, sounds and actions depending on the current stage of your game.

It's pretty safe outside, isn't it?

Some maps have a backyard which serves as a "safe zone" (but ghost can still chase you if it sees you going outside). Now, the door which leads to the backyard has a chance to be locked and prevent you from going outside, so you should plan you escape more carefully.

Interior objects

As I said before, ghost can now throw some of the objects. In addition, it can now trigger actions across the house (like making carousel move etc). For now, this is available on the new map only.

That's not all!

I've made a huge work to make AI work more stable. Some cool new features are being worked on right now and I will let you now a bit later!

Here comes an updated UI system. The main menu has been tweaked a bit to fit all the three maps as well as the in-game UI has been revamped. Some animations were added to make interactions a bit smoother.

Reworked Sounds

Every item now has it's own sound on pickup. Also there was some work on making sounds feel realistic and positional.

New interactions with objects

It felt unnerving to interact with small buttons. Now, when you want to enter a code on a panel or interact with computers, you camera will zoom in to a specific object to make it easier to interact with it. While focused, you will interact with an object using you mouse. For now this feature is only available on the new map.

Improved graphics

A big focus was on improving the current graphics level and optimization. Also, the lighting has become more realistic and stable to make it look better and now that expensive.

During hunt, there is now more actions that happen across the house.

Fixes

And, of course. a lot of fixes has been made as well. Networking script has been improved to make it easier to connect to lobby.

Future plans

PvP mode

Cool, right? I'm working on a mode where a player can play as a ghost and hunt it's own friends.

Animations

New animations like holding items, interactions with phone/laptops are also coming in the near future.

In Game Voice

You will be able to communicate with your friends using in-game voice chat with positional audio, which means they won't hear you if you're far away. The ghost will be able to hear your voice so be careful.

Some of my words

Just wanted to thank everyone. Without you, I would not be able to go this far. I always appreciate your feedback and will try to make this game even better.

You're always welcomed in our Discord Server!