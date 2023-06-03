 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino Trauma update for 3 June 2023

[0.4.254]

Share · View all patches · Build 11387578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added more window modes options.

  • Fixed player death animation.
  • Fixed main, music and ui volume options.
  • Fixed issue with object interaction during Pause or Inventory Screen.

  • UI & color correction visual tweaks.
  • Increased max FOV value to 90.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2149421 Depot 2149421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link