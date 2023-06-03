Updates Notes - 3rd of June 2023

[Game]
Added "End of Match Screens" (WiP)
Made it possible to go ADS at last seconds of reload
Added magazine drops for weapon reloads
Bashing someone does not turn off ironsight
Random bot difficulty now available
More options when adding bots by vote
Shotgun fire rate is controlled by weapon script now (changing it will unsync fire rate from animation)
Report player button works now
[Client]
Adjusted ADS animation curve
Added "Personal Progress" screen
Added "MVP" screen
Rank is calculated now from total score value from steam leaderboards
Fixed bug when respawn timer didnt show up sometimes when joining server
[Server]
Reduced performance degradation when playing with large amount of bots
Fixed workshop_mount_addon command could crash the game if steam services are not initted yet
Reduced amount of ragdolls on screen
Fixed server crash due to point_message_localized entity
Fixed teamkill score being counted positively
Fixed prediction issues when free roaming in spectator mode
Fixed flare gun reload could be avoided by switching weapons
[Engine]
Fixed issue when server still wanted client to download .nav file when it is embedded in bsp
[Linux]
Feature of selecting voice input device avaliable on Linux as well
Fixed audio device configuration was not visible
[Weapons]
Added M1928 Thompson
Added PPSh-41 with drum mag
Updated the following weapon:
PM - New model and texture
PB - New model and texture
HDM - New model and texture
TT33 - New model and texture
M1911 - New model and texture
M1895 Nagant - New model and texture
M1917 - New model and texture
MAT-49 - New model and texture
M1A1 - New model and texture
PPSh-41 - New model and texture
M3A1 - New model and texture
BAR M1918A1 - New model and texture
SKS - New model and texture
SVT-40 - New model and texture and updated scope texture
M14/M21 - New texture (WiP new scope missing)
M1G - New texture
Kar98k - New model and texture
M38 Mosin-Nagant - New texture
BAR M1918A1 (30 rnd. mag) - New model and texture
DP-28 - New model and texture
RP-46 (new with 74 rnd. belt) - New model and texture
Changed files in this update