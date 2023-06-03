Updates Notes - 3rd of June 2023

[Game]

Added "End of Match Screens" (WiP)

Made it possible to go ADS at last seconds of reload

Added magazine drops for weapon reloads

Bashing someone does not turn off ironsight

Random bot difficulty now available

More options when adding bots by vote

Shotgun fire rate is controlled by weapon script now (changing it will unsync fire rate from animation)

Report player button works now

[Client]

Adjusted ADS animation curve

Added "Personal Progress" screen

Added "MVP" screen

Rank is calculated now from total score value from steam leaderboards

Fixed bug when respawn timer didnt show up sometimes when joining server

[Server]

Reduced performance degradation when playing with large amount of bots

Fixed workshop_mount_addon command could crash the game if steam services are not initted yet

Reduced amount of ragdolls on screen

Fixed server crash due to point_message_localized entity

Fixed teamkill score being counted positively

Fixed prediction issues when free roaming in spectator mode

Fixed flare gun reload could be avoided by switching weapons

[Engine]

Fixed issue when server still wanted client to download .nav file when it is embedded in bsp

[Linux]

Feature of selecting voice input device avaliable on Linux as well

Fixed audio device configuration was not visible

[Weapons]

Added M1928 Thompson

Added PPSh-41 with drum mag

Updated the following weapon:

PM - New model and texture

PB - New model and texture

HDM - New model and texture

TT33 - New model and texture

M1911 - New model and texture

M1895 Nagant - New model and texture

M1917 - New model and texture

MAT-49 - New model and texture

M1A1 - New model and texture

PPSh-41 - New model and texture

M3A1 - New model and texture

BAR M1918A1 - New model and texture

SKS - New model and texture

SVT-40 - New model and texture and updated scope texture

M14/M21 - New texture (WiP new scope missing)

M1G - New texture

Kar98k - New model and texture

M38 Mosin-Nagant - New texture

BAR M1918A1 (30 rnd. mag) - New model and texture

DP-28 - New model and texture

RP-46 (new with 74 rnd. belt) - New model and texture