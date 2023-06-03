v0.83 - 'Mechanic++'

Big Stuff

Baseline 'Mechanic' + tweaking: you now get 'scraps repair' by default (4% per 1 scrap) and the 'Mechanic' and 'Mechanic+' upgrades are boosting that to 8% and 12% (numbers are not final)

Leaderboard overhaul: 'smart view' that prioritizes friends + full view if you scroll down ('Show more players' button) + total (fighter) kills under the name

Last day leaderboard view: you can take a peek once (for now)

Tweaking & Polishing

'Supersonic' boosted: goes to ridiculous speed, outrunning missiles

Enemy Missiles/Drones arrows: they show up only when you are actually pointed at

'Enemy Hit' sound: a bit more hearable

I wanted to include more stuff in this update but I think there's enough to go around until the next big one which will include a new player upgrade and probably a new enemy.

Thinking further ahead: I'd like to do some improvements to the 'target lock' and begin to make stages a bit more random.

Let me know what you think, and please don't forget that I'm reading every bit of your feedback even if I don't always reply.

That's it!