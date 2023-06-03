 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Expel update for 3 June 2023

Addressing a problem that sometimes prevents sound from sounding

Share · View all patches · Build 11387357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Correspondence to the problem that sound does not sound after starting the stage in certain environments.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2390221 Depot 2390221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link