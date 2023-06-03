1.0.6 Performance Update I

Share · View all patches · Build 11387333 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Performance

Drastically reduced required RAM (memory) of large bases (approx. 30-40% lower now).

Drastically reduced loading times of large maps.

Example:

(first .exe new 1.0.6 patch, second .exe 1.0.5)



Please note, that we are not done with performance updates yet, more will follow.

Fixes

Windmill gets loaded correctly (does not disappear anymore).

You can now fire bullets / arrows across water holes in pine forests.

Fixed that you could get stuck between colliders in Hunter's Rest.

Fixed colliders being visible in second dream.

When a T.N.T barrel is destroyed by rifle or bow, it won't respawn on restart.

Balancing

Bows can now damage T.N.T barrels.

