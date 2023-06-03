 Skip to content

Above Snakes update for 3 June 2023

1.0.6 Performance Update I

Above Snakes update for 3 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance

  • Drastically reduced required RAM (memory) of large bases (approx. 30-40% lower now).
  • Drastically reduced loading times of large maps.

Example:
(first .exe new 1.0.6 patch, second .exe 1.0.5)

Please note, that we are not done with performance updates yet, more will follow.

Fixes

  • Windmill gets loaded correctly (does not disappear anymore).
  • You can now fire bullets / arrows across water holes in pine forests.
  • Fixed that you could get stuck between colliders in Hunter's Rest.
  • Fixed colliders being visible in second dream.
  • When a T.N.T barrel is destroyed by rifle or bow, it won't respawn on restart.

Balancing

  • Bows can now damage T.N.T barrels.

❤️ If you enjoy the game please consider writing a Steam review.

