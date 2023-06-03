1.0.6 Performance Update I

Performance
- Drastically reduced required RAM (memory) of large bases (approx. 30-40% lower now).
- Drastically reduced loading times of large maps.
Example:
(first .exe new 1.0.6 patch, second .exe 1.0.5)
Please note, that we are not done with performance updates yet, more will follow.
Fixes
- Windmill gets loaded correctly (does not disappear anymore).
- You can now fire bullets / arrows across water holes in pine forests.
- Fixed that you could get stuck between colliders in Hunter's Rest.
- Fixed colliders being visible in second dream.
- When a T.N.T barrel is destroyed by rifle or bow, it won't respawn on restart.
Balancing
- Bows can now damage T.N.T barrels.
Changed files in this update