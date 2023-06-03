Update #27 Friend matches!

Hi VR Rockstars!

Here is another little update expanding on the latest multiplayer PVP!

Now you can look at your friend list and challenge a friend directly by sending an invitation!

Your friend will receive an invitation to join a private PVP lobby with you.

Other small fixes are included with the update, especially an important one related to skins unlocking while playing the campaign.

Now you should be able again to unlock skins in the same play session without restarting the game.

Brief summary of the update: