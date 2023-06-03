 Skip to content

Rocking Legend update for 3 June 2023

Update #27 Friend matches!

Update #27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi VR Rockstars!
Here is another little update expanding on the latest multiplayer PVP!
Now you can look at your friend list and challenge a friend directly by sending an invitation!

Your friend will receive an invitation to join a private PVP lobby with you.

Other small fixes are included with the update, especially an important one related to skins unlocking while playing the campaign.
Now you should be able again to unlock skins in the same play session without restarting the game.

Brief summary of the update:

  • Friend invitation for private matches
  • Fix for skins unlock in session
  • Improvements for drumsticks collision
  • Minor small fixes

