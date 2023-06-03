Hazard Hill Idle [Update 2]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!

Changes

Improvements

When disasters happen people will run and move faster.

Houses will give 40 money every minute.

Rain disasters will now flood your city.

Trees will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money.

Repairing buildings costs 500 and give 5 happiness.

If buildings are damaged for more than 6 hours the building will be destroyed with a full refund.

Buying Sound has been added to everything that gives you money & selling.