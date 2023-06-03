 Skip to content

Hazard Hill Idle update for 3 June 2023

Hazard Hill Idle [Update 2]

Hazard Hill Idle [Update 2]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!

Changes

  • Houses will take 10 money every minute.
  • Apartments will take 5 money every minute.
  • Selling a building will give half the money back.
  • Selling a building gives 5 happiness.
  • Disasters last for 2 minutes.
  • Population will only start drop under when happiness is under 40% instead of 50%.
  • Disasters will happen every 10 minutes.

Improvements

  • When disasters happen people will run and move faster.

  • Houses will give 40 money every minute.

  • Rain disasters will now flood your city.

  • Trees will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money.

  • Repairing buildings costs 500 and give 5 happiness.

  • If buildings are damaged for more than 6 hours the building will be destroyed with a full refund.

  • Buying Sound has been added to everything that gives you money & selling.

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

