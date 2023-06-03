Hazard Hill Idle [Update 2]

Please keep giving some much-needed feedback & suggests!
Changes
- Houses will take 10 money every minute.
- Apartments will take 5 money every minute.
- Selling a building will give half the money back.
- Selling a building gives 5 happiness.
- Disasters last for 2 minutes.
- Population will only start drop under when happiness is under 40% instead of 50%.
- Disasters will happen every 10 minutes.
Improvements
-
When disasters happen people will run and move faster.
-
Houses will give 40 money every minute.
-
Rain disasters will now flood your city.
-
Trees will appear around your city, removing them will give 5 money.
-
Repairing buildings costs 500 and give 5 happiness.
-
If buildings are damaged for more than 6 hours the building will be destroyed with a full refund.
-
Buying Sound has been added to everything that gives you money & selling.
-
Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)
Changed files in this update