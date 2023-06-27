 Skip to content

A Little to the Left update for 27 June 2023

Take Time to Tidy Tiny Trinkets

A Little to the Left update for 27 June 2023

Hey everyone,
We’re incredibly excited to announce that the A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC is available now!


The new puzzle pack expands on the popular puzzles from the base game, and will have you sorting through multi-layered levels, with multiple drawers and secret compartments galore. From cleaning products and craft knives, to dice and D-batteries, you will have to arrange and align hundreds of objects in A Little to the Left's most elaborate puzzles yet.

You can get the Cupboards & Drawers DLC on PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

We hope you enjoy these new puzzles, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback.

Annie, Lukas and Rookie the cat

