New release: v1.14.1 - Multi-craft, collapsible containers, NG+ balance changes

A new version of Magic Research, v.1.14.1, is now released on Steam! This new version contains mostly bug fixes, a few smaller UI / UX changes, and balance changes to some pieces of the post-game.

Full release notes

New features and changes:

Show turned on buildings directly on the button, rather than needing to expand to see this information

Add the ability to collapse multiple containers across the app

Add the ability to craft 10 or 100 of an item at once

Add warning message clarifying the reason why time is stopped and how to solve it if the game has been run on a future time

Change the message for [spoiler]"Accept the Judgment" after defeating the Evil Headmaster on Temple of Darkness 3F with Darkness, to try to make it clearer that it is not the end of the game[/spoiler]

Bug fixes:

Fix event overlay window not being scrollable

Fix secret boss [spoiler]Creator not applying the extra 3x stun resistance duration effect[/spoiler]

Fix [spoiler]creature message log[/spoiler] not displaying the correct timestamp

Fix rare bug that could cause crashes on startup

Fix [spoiler]2nd fight against Master of Evocation[/spoiler] not displaying attack names correctly

Fix [spoiler]Potion of Augmentation[/spoiler] not correctly giving the same duration to all effects

Fix certain damage-over-time status effects potentially leading to Exploration recovery never finishing until the damage-over-time effect expires

Fix bug where incorrect cost was being deducted when buying [spoiler]Strengthens[/spoiler]

Fix formatting for very large numbers

Fix some hotkeys not working if caps lock is on

No longer drop Key to the Dais if there is already one in inventory

Many text fixes

Balance changes: