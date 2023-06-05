New release: v1.14.1 - Multi-craft, collapsible containers, NG+ balance changes

A new version of Magic Research, v.1.14.1, is now released on Steam! This new version contains mostly bug fixes, a few smaller UI / UX changes, and balance changes to some pieces of the post-game.
Full release notes
New features and changes:
- Show turned on buildings directly on the button, rather than needing to expand to see this information
- Add the ability to collapse multiple containers across the app
- Add the ability to craft 10 or 100 of an item at once
- Add warning message clarifying the reason why time is stopped and how to solve it if the game has been run on a future time
- Change the message for [spoiler]"Accept the Judgment" after defeating the Evil Headmaster on Temple of Darkness 3F with Darkness, to try to make it clearer that it is not the end of the game[/spoiler]
Bug fixes:
- Fix event overlay window not being scrollable
- Fix secret boss [spoiler]Creator not applying the extra 3x stun resistance duration effect[/spoiler]
- Fix [spoiler]creature message log[/spoiler] not displaying the correct timestamp
- Fix rare bug that could cause crashes on startup
- Fix [spoiler]2nd fight against Master of Evocation[/spoiler] not displaying attack names correctly
- Fix [spoiler]Potion of Augmentation[/spoiler] not correctly giving the same duration to all effects
- Fix certain damage-over-time status effects potentially leading to Exploration recovery never finishing until the damage-over-time effect expires
- Fix bug where incorrect cost was being deducted when buying [spoiler]Strengthens[/spoiler]
- Fix formatting for very large numbers
- Fix some hotkeys not working if caps lock is on
- No longer drop Key to the Dais if there is already one in inventory
- Many text fixes
Balance changes:
- Rebalance post-game boss [spoiler]Alliel to be more resistant to stunlocking (Stun Protection attack duration 30s -> 60s, most "permanent" buffs will cast twice as fast so the boss cannot be stunned out of casting Stun Protection)[/spoiler]
- Rebalance New Game + feature:
- Add extra boon to [spoiler]Creation: world boon levels 25 and higher begin with all school mastery Storylines unlocked, to make higher difficulty levels more feasible[/spoiler]
- Modify difficulty multiplier: [spoiler]Enemy dodge +3.5% -> +3.0% / level, to make a level 100/100 run feasible (100 Difficulty has gone from +3020% Dodge to +1821% Dodge)[/spoiler]
