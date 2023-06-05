 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magic Research update for 5 June 2023

New release: v1.14.1 - Multi-craft, collapsible containers, NG+ balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11387203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new version of Magic Research, v.1.14.1, is now released on Steam! This new version contains mostly bug fixes, a few smaller UI / UX changes, and balance changes to some pieces of the post-game.

Full release notes

New features and changes:

  • Show turned on buildings directly on the button, rather than needing to expand to see this information
  • Add the ability to collapse multiple containers across the app
  • Add the ability to craft 10 or 100 of an item at once
  • Add warning message clarifying the reason why time is stopped and how to solve it if the game has been run on a future time
  • Change the message for [spoiler]"Accept the Judgment" after defeating the Evil Headmaster on Temple of Darkness 3F with Darkness, to try to make it clearer that it is not the end of the game[/spoiler]

Bug fixes:

  • Fix event overlay window not being scrollable
  • Fix secret boss [spoiler]Creator not applying the extra 3x stun resistance duration effect[/spoiler]
  • Fix [spoiler]creature message log[/spoiler] not displaying the correct timestamp
  • Fix rare bug that could cause crashes on startup
  • Fix [spoiler]2nd fight against Master of Evocation[/spoiler] not displaying attack names correctly
  • Fix [spoiler]Potion of Augmentation[/spoiler] not correctly giving the same duration to all effects
  • Fix certain damage-over-time status effects potentially leading to Exploration recovery never finishing until the damage-over-time effect expires
  • Fix bug where incorrect cost was being deducted when buying [spoiler]Strengthens[/spoiler]
  • Fix formatting for very large numbers
  • Fix some hotkeys not working if caps lock is on
  • No longer drop Key to the Dais if there is already one in inventory
  • Many text fixes

Balance changes:

  • Rebalance post-game boss [spoiler]Alliel to be more resistant to stunlocking (Stun Protection attack duration 30s -> 60s, most "permanent" buffs will cast twice as fast so the boss cannot be stunned out of casting Stun Protection)[/spoiler]
  • Rebalance New Game + feature:
  • Add extra boon to [spoiler]Creation: world boon levels 25 and higher begin with all school mastery Storylines unlocked, to make higher difficulty levels more feasible[/spoiler]
  • Modify difficulty multiplier: [spoiler]Enemy dodge +3.5% -> +3.0% / level, to make a level 100/100 run feasible (100 Difficulty has gone from +3020% Dodge to +1821% Dodge)[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2311681 Depot 2311681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link