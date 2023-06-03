 Skip to content

Town Girls update for 3 June 2023

Town Girls 0.2.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's what's changed:

  1. Fixed text errors.
  2. Updated Violet's sex scene to be similar to Ambers.
  3. Fixed a bug where the close button didn't appear on Amber's second gallery picture.
  4. Edited position of Violet's panties to match Amber's panties.
  5. Added interactive opening scene to Violet.
  6. Added interactive opening scene to Amber.
  7. Completed Amber's opening scene pictures.

