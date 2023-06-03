Town Girls 0.2.4.0

Here's what's changed:
- Fixed text errors.
- Updated Violet's sex scene to be similar to Ambers.
- Fixed a bug where the close button didn't appear on Amber's second gallery picture.
- Edited position of Violet's panties to match Amber's panties.
- Added interactive opening scene to Violet.
- Added interactive opening scene to Amber.
- Completed Amber's opening scene pictures.
Join the Discord: https://discord.windowslogic.co.uk/
Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/belliescolourcorner
Changed files in this update