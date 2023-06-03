ROADMAP: POWERUP PACK MILESTONE REACHED!

Greetings, esteemed employees of PhaigeX.

The Management is delighted to announce that another milestone has been reached! There are now more upgrades to make your ships stronger! In addition, the aforementioned Ship Modifier Mechanic for the Ship Customization is added to this milestone, further reaching new heights with customizing one's preferred play style.

Here are the new upgrades, ready to be unlocked for purchase later at the Support Shop:

[WEAPON] Lightning Fence

Block out enemies with this electrified wall! Shoot out electric orbs that generate lightning fences in between. Best used for blocking drones from a certain direction. The electric orbs can be destroyed with enough damage, and without the orbs, the fence disappears way before it expires.

[WEAPON] Sonic Deflector

Let's return the enemies' fire, literally! Emit sonic blasts that destroys drones and deflect enemy projectiles. Careful timing is needed to make deflections work, so it is recommended to either boost its fire rate, or set the weapon to selective manual fire for better control.

[PASSIVE] Dispersal Chaff

Finally, an energy weapon countermeasure! When the ship is hit by an enemy's energy weapon, release a cloud of anti-energy chaff that blocks incoming energy beams and projectiles. That means the enemies' and your own energy beams and shots are blocked while the chaff is up.

[PASSIVE] Fallout Cloud

Make use of the destroyed enemies' remains! There is a chance to spawn a radioactive cloud when destroying enemy ships. The Fallout Cloud damages anything that passes through, so it's good for more area denial.

[PASSIVE] Burst Fever

A screen-clearing ability?! This powerful burst is triggered by reaching a certain enemy destroy count, so keep shooting down enemies in order to destroy some more.

Feel free to test out our new creations and help us collect combat data, feedback and suggestions are appreciated! With that, we can now take the next step and complete the Fleet Assault mode experience!

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.