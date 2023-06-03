 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 3 June 2023

0.6.2 Emergency Update Patch

  1. Added additional mechanical sound effects and adjusted the volume of some sound effects.
  2. Modified the binding of ERZA's witch outfit model.
  3. Optimized camera configurations in certain areas.
  4. Fixed a bug where teleport traps had a chance to make characters invisible.
  5. Added 80% sleep immunity for bosses.
  6. Adjusted CIARA's main weapon attack to ATK damage.
  7. Enhanced the performance of newly added dishes.
  8. Made some adjustments to decryption details.
  9. Fixed some bugs related to color blocks on maps.
  10. Optimized the performance of certain maps.
  11. Fixed a bug where characters were unable to perform a flying kick underwater.
  12. Fixed the effect of the "City Crusher" passive skill for the "Ghost Gunner" magic core.
  13. Optimized some text translations.

