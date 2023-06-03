0.6.2 Emergency Update Patch
- Added additional mechanical sound effects and adjusted the volume of some sound effects.
- Modified the binding of ERZA's witch outfit model.
- Optimized camera configurations in certain areas.
- Fixed a bug where teleport traps had a chance to make characters invisible.
- Added 80% sleep immunity for bosses.
- Adjusted CIARA's main weapon attack to ATK damage.
- Enhanced the performance of newly added dishes.
- Made some adjustments to decryption details.
- Fixed some bugs related to color blocks on maps.
- Optimized the performance of certain maps.
- Fixed a bug where characters were unable to perform a flying kick underwater.
- Fixed the effect of the "City Crusher" passive skill for the "Ghost Gunner" magic core.
- Optimized some text translations.
Kind regards,
Icesitruuna
