Death Harvest update for 3 June 2023

HotFix #1 - User expierence improvements

Death Harvest update for 3 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player height is now calculated automatically by "Reset Roomscale" button in Options
  • ArmSpan option added
  • After all players die, they are moved to the garage
  • Increase Holster icons size

