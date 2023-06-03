- Player height is now calculated automatically by "Reset Roomscale" button in Options
- ArmSpan option added
- After all players die, they are moved to the garage
- Increase Holster icons size
Death Harvest update for 3 June 2023
HotFix #1 - User expierence improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
