 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Five Nights at Tinky's update for 3 June 2023

Battery and Sprite Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11387138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed that the battery didn't show the correct bars you have left.

Fixed that the sound settings can't go to "0"

Fixed some sprites being blurry

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2288311 Depot 2288311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2288312 Depot 2288312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2288313 Depot 2288313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link