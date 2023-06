Share · View all patches · Build 11387124 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 14:13:19 UTC by Wendy

Good morning!

Just put out a small update that fixes some things with Rewards+ blessing.

v06032023

fixes:

rewards+ notification showing for energy costs even when not using mammon blessing

rewards+ being used by toasters/boxes even when you're not using mammon blessing

Have a great weekend.

Todd