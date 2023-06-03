Whole China playable!

You have 103 turns to reform Tibet and revive the old Tibetan Empire.

The 13th Dalai Lama rejected Chinese tutelage and assumed both the spiritual and political leadership of Tibet.

The Tibetan forces gained a lot of ground East of Tibet, against Chinese troops abandonned by the Chinese Government.

Although a fragile peace accord was eventually signed, China's persistent claims on Tibet remained unresolved, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the region.

In order to safeguard Tibet from Chinese influence, the Dalai Lama sought the support of the formidable British Empire and set his sights on creating a robust military force.

To fund this ambitious endeavor, he proposed implementing taxation and economic reforms.

However, these reform ideas faced vehement opposition from the powerful monasteries, who viewed them as secularist and foreign-inspired.

This clash of interests heightened the risk of an open rebellion against the emerging class of "modernist militarists" surrounding the Dalai Lama.

Caught in the middle, a third faction composed of conservative government officials could potentially play the role of mediator in the escalating conflicts.

Wanna try it?

here it is : [url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1189100?utm_source=SteamNews]https://store.steampowered.com/app/1189100?utm_source=SteamNews

[/url]

Current state of the game

The whole China map is now playable, including Mongolia and Tibet

Every 1920 factions, is available

The core system have been playtested for more than 6 monthsnow and is pretty solid.

What's next?

I will now concentrate my efforts on :

nice to have features,

coding rare occurence events (What if the Golog tribes take over Beijing?)

adding more personal actions centered on characters backgrounds and traits

adding more sandboxy stuff & features

*Next content patc will probably either be an extention of the Guangdong Revolutionary Base scenario, or some 1927 KMT-CCP savage action across Southern China.

Tell me what hypes you the most!

Have Fun!

Maestro Cinetik