-New Mech Boss: Spider Robot. Features a new model and attack style.
-New Camp NPC: Technician. Offers Laser Pistol exchange.
New Location: Weapon Testing Ground.
-New Active Skill: Energy Focus Laser Cannon.
-New Special Equipment: Laser Cannon (Obtainable through NPC exchange).
-New Mech Weapon: Energy Focus Laser Cannon.
-New Grenade Launcher: Malcolm Rotary Grenade Launcher.
-Texture Editor now includes texture modification functionality.
-Texture Editor now includes 'CTRL+Z' undo functionality.
-Added letters from Kickstarter backers.
-Fixed bugs with mech aiming and AI.
-Fixed issue with blueprint placement alignment.
-General performance optimizations.
-Some new material-type items.
ZED ZONE update for 3 June 2023
BETA 0.62_V4.9.1 Spider Robot, New Camp NPC, Laser Cannon
