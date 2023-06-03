 Skip to content

ZED ZONE update for 3 June 2023

BETA 0.62_V4.9.1 Spider Robot, New Camp NPC, Laser Cannon

Share · View all patches · Build 11387030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New Mech Boss: Spider Robot. Features a new model and attack style.
-New Camp NPC: Technician. Offers Laser Pistol exchange.
New Location: Weapon Testing Ground.
-New Active Skill: Energy Focus Laser Cannon.
-New Special Equipment: Laser Cannon (Obtainable through NPC exchange).
-New Mech Weapon: Energy Focus Laser Cannon.
-New Grenade Launcher: Malcolm Rotary Grenade Launcher.
-Texture Editor now includes texture modification functionality.
-Texture Editor now includes 'CTRL+Z' undo functionality.
-Added letters from Kickstarter backers.
-Fixed bugs with mech aiming and AI.
-Fixed issue with blueprint placement alignment.
-General performance optimizations.
-Some new material-type items.

