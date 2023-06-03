BETA 0.62_V4.9.1 Spider Robot, New Camp NPC, Laser Cannon

-New Mech Boss: Spider Robot. Features a new model and attack style.

-New Camp NPC: Technician. Offers Laser Pistol exchange.

New Location: Weapon Testing Ground.

-New Active Skill: Energy Focus Laser Cannon.

-New Special Equipment: Laser Cannon (Obtainable through NPC exchange).

-New Mech Weapon: Energy Focus Laser Cannon.

-New Grenade Launcher: Malcolm Rotary Grenade Launcher.

-Texture Editor now includes texture modification functionality.

-Texture Editor now includes 'CTRL+Z' undo functionality.

-Added letters from Kickstarter backers.

-Fixed bugs with mech aiming and AI.

-Fixed issue with blueprint placement alignment.

-General performance optimizations.

-Some new material-type items.