Update, 20230603-2

[Takedown by Surprise]Sucessfully performing this skill on certain human hostiles can now allow you to collect their corpses, harvest their souls, and gain devotion to related faith tenets. (If you are a necromancer or have required tenets in your customized faith.)

[Takedown by Surprise]Such human hostiles include but may not limit to the bandits in Egypt, Aten Cultists, Cruel Slavedrivers, Crazed Workers in the Unfinished Building, Crazed Survivors, and Illuminati Mercenaries.

[Takedown by Surprise]Added takedown exp data for Aten Cultists.

【推倒】对人类敌人成功使用该技能后，现在你可以收集他们的尸体，收割他们的灵魂，基于特定的信条获得虔诚。（如果你使用死灵法术或在自定义的信仰中有对应的信条的话。）

【推倒】这类人类敌人包括但可能不限于：埃及的土匪，阿腾狂信徒，残酷的奴隶监工，未完之建筑里发狂的工人，发狂的幸存者，光照派雇佣兵。

【推倒】对阿腾狂信徒加入了【推倒】获得的经验数据。

