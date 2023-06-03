Patch v01.02.44-alpha

v01.02.44-alpha
fixed: tutorial game will quit properly
adjusted: tutorial descriptions
adjusted: charge goal of tutorial game to 5 mins
v01.02.43-alpha
fixed: exit from ingame and tutorial
fixed: startup music
fixed: startup load freeze
added: openable links to the welcome screen
v01.02.42-alpha
added: TUTORIAL
added: lights to explosions
changed: undergound texture to be able to light up
changed: game load (accidentally solved a loading issue, but created some others)
fixed: movement up/down is now won't slow you down
improved: movement left/right now won't slow you down
fixed/improved: movement check added to ceiling stuck
fixed: tick sound on gameStart
applying damage to health or critControl, wont disable further damages, this might solve hit solve problems (hitting ground and bot same time, but not hitting bot)
fixed: multiplayer loading
added: xp detailing
fixed: error achievements were not working
map changes:
- made some adjustments on the center base to make it more balanced
- adjusted lights
Changed files in this update