WarBots update for 3 June 2023

Patch v01.02.44-alpha

Patch v01.02.44-alpha · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v01.02.44-alpha

fixed: tutorial game will quit properly

adjusted: tutorial descriptions

adjusted: charge goal of tutorial game to 5 mins

v01.02.43-alpha

fixed: exit from ingame and tutorial

fixed: startup music

fixed: startup load freeze

added: openable links to the welcome screen

v01.02.42-alpha

added: TUTORIAL

added: lights to explosions

changed: undergound texture to be able to light up

changed: game load (accidentally solved a loading issue, but created some others)

fixed: movement up/down is now won't slow you down
improved: movement left/right now won't slow you down
fixed/improved: movement check added to ceiling stuck

fixed: tick sound on gameStart

applying damage to health or critControl, wont disable further damages, this might solve hit solve problems (hitting ground and bot same time, but not hitting bot)

fixed: multiplayer loading

added: xp detailing

fixed: error achievements were not working

map changes:

  • made some adjustments on the center base to make it more balanced
  • adjusted lights

Changed files in this update

