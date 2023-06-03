Patch v01.02.44-alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 11386981 · Last edited 3 June 2023 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

v01.02.44-alpha

fixed: tutorial game will quit properly

adjusted: tutorial descriptions

adjusted: charge goal of tutorial game to 5 mins

v01.02.43-alpha

fixed: exit from ingame and tutorial

fixed: startup music

fixed: startup load freeze

added: openable links to the welcome screen

v01.02.42-alpha

added: TUTORIAL

added: lights to explosions

changed: undergound texture to be able to light up

changed: game load (accidentally solved a loading issue, but created some others)

fixed: movement up/down is now won't slow you down

improved: movement left/right now won't slow you down

fixed/improved: movement check added to ceiling stuck

fixed: tick sound on gameStart

applying damage to health or critControl, wont disable further damages, this might solve hit solve problems (hitting ground and bot same time, but not hitting bot)

fixed: multiplayer loading

added: xp detailing

fixed: error achievements were not working

map changes: