Update #0.3.6.2 Notes

User file directories relocated
- Some users reported no table or room menu tiles in the main menu. To more effectively handle user files and consolidate them into a single location they were moved to C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\PinBuilder\Saved folder. Please note that the very first run of the game may not display all game or room image tiles. if not, please quit and restart the game.
Changes to Main Menu
- Aesthetic changes to the main menu were made to simplify it and make it more intuitive.
- Some non-interactable UI elements were causing the mouse cursor to disappear when clicked on.
Table Tweaks
- Few minor tweaks made to Alien Meadow and Kaiju Battle.
Changed files in this update