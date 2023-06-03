v1.1.27 - New areas, enemies and combat enhancements!

The world of Creature Creator is evolving!

Explore new areas on the Island and Farm, but watch out for enemies! You’ll now encounter octopuses in the ocean and spiders lurking in the caves of Farm and Cave. These enemies can quickly become overwhelming in hordes though, so make sure to use the new spin attack to deal lots of AOE damage!

On the topic of combat, all the AI has been buffed and improved, and I’ve added some more satisfying damage effects! There are also now multiple battle locations on each map with enemies from that map — instead of the single battle arena on Sandbox! The hunger system has also been reworked so that you only regenerate health if your hunger is fully replenished and you have been out of combat for over 10 seconds!

There have been quite a few changes to mobile as well. Free users will now be able to create online multiplayer worlds (limited to public lobbies with a maximum of 4 players). You will also receive free rewards daily for just logging in! I’ve also reduced the size of banner ads and removed them entirely during cinematics.

Next, I added a highly requested QOL feature to save a copy of your creature if you disconnect unexpectedly!

Finally, lots of bugs have been fixed and I’ve been working on a few performance improvements as well. I’m currently implementing a major optimization to creatures. For those interested it has to do with optimizing the number of draw calls per creature to only be 2, instead of being a factor of the number of body parts and materials per each body part. In short, the creature rendering overhead will go from a time complexity of O(n^3) to O(n) — which simply put is HUGE! With this change, I’ll be increasing the number of players on a server to 16, but it could definitely handle more!

The minigames and City map updates are coming soon, so stay tuned!

Cheers,

Daniel