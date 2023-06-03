 Skip to content

Heroes of Spyria update for 3 June 2023

Patch 1.03a

Patch 1.03a

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to correct some minor bugs.

Chapter 4

  • Sanchi Verde - Corrected dialog if the player returns to this location post chapter 3.
  • Doveport - Fixed a bug where it was possible for Hiro to be the only player in the party if he enters a certain house and leaves without interacting with anything.
  • Doveport - The old lady will now properly remove apples from the player's inventory when they are offered to her.
  • Cultists & Catacombs - Fixed an issue where it was possible for the game to softlock if an NPC was in the way of movement in the graveyard.
  • Cultists & Catacombs - Removed the ability to use items while playing. This was done using a new method and (hopefully) won't have any unintended consequences.
  • Overworld - Added a barrier to prevent the player from moving on to Birchwood Grove if they haven't gone to the transference tower first. (Winter's party)
  • Birchwood Grove - Fixed some dialog displayed when interacting with stoves.
  • Birchwood Grove - Fixed a glitch that would change the sprites of certain NPCs improperly if interacted with.

