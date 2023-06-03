Territory – Alpha 5.114 – Steel Shovel and other improvements

Added
Steel Shovel
Can dig the landscape to get soil and crude oil. This replaces the temporary pickaxe system. Pickaxes are now once again just for stone and iron ore harvesting. The Steel shovel can be crafted on the crafting bench with iron bars, scrap metal, wood and nails, found in loot or bought from the traders.
- Added default item pickup animation
Improved
- Primitive bow movement animations
- M4A4 and M1982 movement Animations
Fixed
- All rock destruction fracture meshes
- No impact sounds on Iron Ore nodes
- No Footstep sounds with shotgun
- Season name incrorrect
Changed
- Sell to traders price of steel tools increased a little
- Extract return items for steel tools increased a little
- Reduced season blending so seasons are more defined
