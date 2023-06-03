Territory – Alpha 5.114 – Steel Shovel and other improvements

Added

Steel Shovel



Can dig the landscape to get soil and crude oil. This replaces the temporary pickaxe system. Pickaxes are now once again just for stone and iron ore harvesting. The Steel shovel can be crafted on the crafting bench with iron bars, scrap metal, wood and nails, found in loot or bought from the traders.

Added default item pickup animation

Improved

Primitive bow movement animations

M4A4 and M1982 movement Animations

Fixed

All rock destruction fracture meshes

No impact sounds on Iron Ore nodes

No Footstep sounds with shotgun

Season name incrorrect

Changed