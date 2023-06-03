 Skip to content

Territory update for 3 June 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.114 – Steel Shovel and other improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 11386904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Steel Shovel


Can dig the landscape to get soil and crude oil. This replaces the temporary pickaxe system. Pickaxes are now once again just for stone and iron ore harvesting. The Steel shovel can be crafted on the crafting bench with iron bars, scrap metal, wood and nails, found in loot or bought from the traders.

  • Added default item pickup animation

Improved

  • Primitive bow movement animations
  • M4A4 and M1982 movement Animations

Fixed

  • All rock destruction fracture meshes
  • No impact sounds on Iron Ore nodes
  • No Footstep sounds with shotgun
  • Season name incrorrect

Changed

  • Sell to traders price of steel tools increased a little
  • Extract return items for steel tools increased a little
  • Reduced season blending so seasons are more defined

Changed files in this update

