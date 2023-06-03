Skip the tutorial - patch 0.64

Hello conquerors,

Today we are introducing a feature for new conquerors who already played a demo and/or want to jump quickly to the actual tower and start their journey of damaging the tower core.

Upon entering the first portal and meeting with Seva, you will get an option to skip the major part of the tutorial, and to compensate the lack of in-detail introduction, we have prepared a new summary screens explaining the basic game mechanics. These are also available at any time via journal in the dedicated summary screen.

Added ability to skip the tutorial

Implemented new summary screens for major gameplay elements

Adjusted journal for a new summary screens and information

The next patch will focus on the overall game balance. Stay tuned!

