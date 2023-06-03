 Skip to content

Tower of Chaos update for 3 June 2023

Skip the tutorial - patch 0.64

Share · View all patches · Build 11386895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello conquerors,

Today we are introducing a feature for new conquerors who already played a demo and/or want to jump quickly to the actual tower and start their journey of damaging the tower core.

Upon entering the first portal and meeting with Seva, you will get an option to skip the major part of the tutorial, and to compensate the lack of in-detail introduction, we have prepared a new summary screens explaining the basic game mechanics. These are also available at any time via journal in the dedicated summary screen.

  • Added ability to skip the tutorial
  • Implemented new summary screens for major gameplay elements
  • Adjusted journal for a new summary screens and information

The next patch will focus on the overall game balance. Stay tuned!

If you wish to say hello, report a bug or meet other fellow conquerors, Discord is the best place to start:

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2080251 Depot 2080251
