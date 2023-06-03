 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V11 update for 3 June 2023

Version 11.1.7

Build 11386888

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch that contains play by play corrections and a bug fix related to importing custom fielding data.

Changed files in this update

