UnderSupernova update for 3 June 2023

Daily Update

Right-clicking on an unloaded cell will now prompt the cell it is located in to load, meaning it no longer requires people to open the map.

Fixed a bug where the L key on the spaceship page was unable to release characters.

meat, bones, and feathers shows smaller icons.

Updated 'What to Do' on undersupernova.huijiwiki.com to assist in lowering the threshold for getting started.

When a character drop items and builds a building, non strictly aligned items will be placed under their feet instead of being aligned with the center of the grid by default.

English translation progress 90% ->95%

