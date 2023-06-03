Egg collecting issues (HOTFIX)

Hotfix #2
- When collecting a Seekegg on top of the level (when overlapping the info window) and standing on top of the UI element of that given seekegg, caused an infinite loop. (Millions of eggs got collected) Should be fixed now.
