Seeker: Quest Playtest update for 3 June 2023

Egg collecting issues (HOTFIX)

Build 11386867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix #2

  • When collecting a Seekegg on top of the level (when overlapping the info window) and standing on top of the UI element of that given seekegg, caused an infinite loop. (Millions of eggs got collected) Should be fixed now.

