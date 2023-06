Share · View all patches · Build 11386856 · Last edited 4 June 2023 – 02:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay Changes:

Some New Relics Added

New Effects added

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a few small graphics bugs related to cards moving between zones.

Fixed rare issue where AI would get stuck and the game wouldn't continue related to some relics.

Other:

Changed the card template, added a bit of color and made the static elements on the cards a bit smaller.

Added a 3rd row of cards to the deckbuilder screen.