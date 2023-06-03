- texture import: common texture formats such as PNG, JPG, TGA, etc. will be automatically compressed to GPU optimal format (can be disabled per material)
- environment probes will be compressed to GPU optimal format
- lightmaps can be optionally compressed to GPU optimal format
Wicked Engine update for 3 June 2023
0.71.219
Patchnotes via Steam Community
