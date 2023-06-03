 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 3 June 2023

0.71.219

  • texture import: common texture formats such as PNG, JPG, TGA, etc. will be automatically compressed to GPU optimal format (can be disabled per material)
  • environment probes will be compressed to GPU optimal format
  • lightmaps can be optionally compressed to GPU optimal format

