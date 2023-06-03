 Skip to content

BirdsBorough : Town of Alchemy update for 3 June 2023

Full Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 11386850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this is the full release of birdsborough which new features decorations bug fixes and more!
decor can now be recoloured, npcs have been reworked and the game is in a completed state.

