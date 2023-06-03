 Skip to content

Septaroad Voyager update for 3 June 2023

Patch notes 3 June 2023

Build 11386820

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Today so far, here's what I've patched:

  • Fixed placement of HUD elements on ultrawide and tall aspect monitors.
  • Can now equip rare versions of equipment

I expect I'll be back with more updates as the day progresses.

Changed files in this update

