Patch notes 3 June 2023

Hi everyone. Today so far, here's what I've patched:
- Fixed placement of HUD elements on ultrawide and tall aspect monitors.
- Can now equip rare versions of equipment
I expect I'll be back with more updates as the day progresses.
