【1.0.111 updated】Bug fixes and new content in DLC

【1.0.111 updated】2:00 PST june 3 2023

1.Fix the problem that the NPC won't take actions(Attack\Steal\revange)

2.Fix the abnormal data on sect's log

3.Fix the problem that The Shattered Altar has abnormal HP under Hard and Nightmare difficulties.

4.Fix the problem that the event on map would disappear under some circumstances

5.FAQ added to the Main menu which gives solutions to functional problems.

6.Fix the problem that some boss might be pushed out of the map.

7.Fix the problem that when comprehending manual, some perfect affix and almost perfect affix might be abnormal.

8.Fix the problem that the guide of manual learning and equipment doesn't disappear.

9.Optimised NPC AI of New adventure

10.Added new playable charactor Mingxue to DLC

11.Added new 10 Rewrite Destinies and 2 Mind Skills to DLC

12.Optimized the descriptions of some affixs in DLC

13.Addjusted some affixes and Rewrite Destinies

14.Fixed the problem that after clearing the levels of DLC, new items don't unlock normally.

15.Fixed the problem that the tips don't show in skill shop.

16.Fixed the abnormal icon of the pause menu of DLC

17.Updated configuration table for MOD making.