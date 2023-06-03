- 修复试炼等满屏怪物情况下点击怪物选取错误的BUG。
- 佛像祭拜和试炼费用全部减半。
- 佛像祭拜效果在全体生命魔法完全恢复基础上再新增怒气全满。
- 各角色战斗口袋携带道具种类上调至9（新建游戏生效）。
- 新增不死之身、魔力无消耗等状态图标。
- 补齐八海步道西部局部阴影缺失部分。
- 下调第六章副BOSS浪子回头、罗小嘿、二十七夜、爆菊最大生命。
- 修复一梦舍利礼包使用后获取数量显示错误。
祛魅·格心（祛魅3） - Disenchantment Heart update for 3 June 2023
祛魅·格心（祛魅3）3.1.0版本更新
Patchnotes via Steam Community
