 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

祛魅·格心（祛魅3） - Disenchantment Heart update for 3 June 2023

祛魅·格心（祛魅3）3.1.0版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 11386804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 修复试炼等满屏怪物情况下点击怪物选取错误的BUG。
  2. 佛像祭拜和试炼费用全部减半。
  3. 佛像祭拜效果在全体生命魔法完全恢复基础上再新增怒气全满。
  4. 各角色战斗口袋携带道具种类上调至9（新建游戏生效）。
  5. 新增不死之身、魔力无消耗等状态图标。
  6. 补齐八海步道西部局部阴影缺失部分。
  7. 下调第六章副BOSS浪子回头、罗小嘿、二十七夜、爆菊最大生命。
  8. 修复一梦舍利礼包使用后获取数量显示错误。

Changed files in this update

祛魅·格心（祛魅3） - Disenchantment Heart Content Depot 1632161
  • Loading history…
祛魅·格心（祛魅3） - Disenchantment Heart - 豪华版 (1697480) 个 Depot Depot 1697480
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link