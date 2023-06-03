 Skip to content

Freedoms Twilight update for 3 June 2023

Small Patch

Build 11386774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the Death Menu New Game Button.
Fixed the Quality setting drop down.
tweaked the lighting in Shadowfall Tavern and Twilight Homestead.

