Fixed the Death Menu New Game Button.
Fixed the Quality setting drop down.
tweaked the lighting in Shadowfall Tavern and Twilight Homestead.
Freedoms Twilight update for 3 June 2023
Small Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed the Death Menu New Game Button.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1764871 Depot 1764871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update