Vigilate - new Survivor

Vigilante has been officially added to SUR5 survivors pool! This new superhero thrives against enemy decks that heavily rely on destruction.

Unlock him now for 2160 Credits or 525 Crystals.

In the latest update we have introduced a Refer a Friend program. We would like to encourage all players to invite friends to SUR5 and participate in the upcoming Brawl Event which will take place on 10-11 June.

Early Access Patch Notes 3.6.2023