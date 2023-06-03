- We have fixed a bug that allowed to build several buildings at the same time by duplicating Buzz.
- We have solved a bug in the colliders of the farm that could cause the player to get stuck.
Travellers Rest update for 3 June 2023
Hotfix v0.6.0.5f2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
