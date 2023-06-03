 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 3 June 2023

Minor Fixes 02

Build 11386681

  • Fixed some spelling mistakes
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to start a quest without adventurers.
  • It was possible to buy drinks for all the adventurers on the first day, making it impossible to send them on first quest and locking any further progress. For now buying drinks is not possible on the first day. For the future I'm considering to not block adventurers who have been bought a drink.

