- Fixed some spelling mistakes
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to start a quest without adventurers.
- It was possible to buy drinks for all the adventurers on the first day, making it impossible to send them on first quest and locking any further progress. For now buying drinks is not possible on the first day. For the future I'm considering to not block adventurers who have been bought a drink.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 3 June 2023
Minor Fixes 02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update